Xbox One S Bundles Discounted in the US and Canada, Buy an Xbox One X and Get PUBG Free - News

/ 722 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

With the holiday weekend Microsoft is running a sale on the Xbox One S in the US and Canada.

Xbox One S bundles in the US will be discounted by $50 from Sunday, February 18 through March 3. In Canada the 1TB Xbox One S bundles have been discounted by $60 CAD through February 23.

For a limited time all Xbox One X consoles sold will come with a digital copy of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. This promotion is available in most markets starting February 18 and ending March 4. However, the exact dates will vary depending on the market. In the US it will run from Sunday, February 18 through February 24.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles