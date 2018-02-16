Mantis Burn Racing Celebrates eSports Championship with Free Steam Days - News

VooFoo Studios announced today that its top-down racing game Mantis Burn Racing will be free to play on Steam from February 22 through February 25. The game's first PC-based eSports championship will take place alongside the free weekend.

Steam players will be able to play the game, including all DLC packs, for free during the trial period. In addition, they can get 50% off the game and DLC until February 27. If you purchase the game during the free period, all your in-game progress will carry over.

For more information about the E4i Mantis Burn Racing Championship visit The Overpowered Noobs' website.

