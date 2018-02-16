Grab a PSVR Headset in the US for Just $199.99 for a Limited Time - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment America will be discounting the price of the standalone PlayStation VR headset to just $199.99 in the US from Sunday, February 18 until Saturday, March 3.

The PlayStation VR Doom VFR bundle will also be discounted to $299.99 from $399.99. It includes a PSVR headset, PS Camera, PSVR Demo Disc 2.0, and a copy of Doom VFR.

The PlayStation VR Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR bundle will also be discounted to $349.99 from $449.99. The bundle includes a PSVR headset, PS Camera, 2 PlayStation Move controller, PSVR Demo Disc 2.0, and a copy of Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR.

