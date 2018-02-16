Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Character Trailer Introduces Blanka - News

Capcom has released a new character introduction trailer for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition that introduces Blanka.



"In SFV: AE, Blanka is living peacefully with his mother, and has adapted well to being introduced back into society. One day, a suspicious salesman approaches him and offers a way to make Blanka famous by mass producing a doll made in Blanka’s likeness. Will it work? Find out in his character story mode!"

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is out now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

