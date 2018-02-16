Pixel Art Beat 'Em Up I Am The Hero Announced for Switch, PS4 - News

/ 418 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Ratalaika Games and Crazyant have announced a pixel art, beat ’em up, fighting game I Am The Hero for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2018.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

I Am The Hero is a pixel art, beat ’em up, fighting game that tells the story of a “Hero” with a glorious but mysterious past. Is he the hero he thinks he is or is there another side to this legendary figure?

I Am The Hero is a love note to retro gaming, ripped from the fuzzy memories of the developer’s childhoods and seasoned with a wild passion for fighting games. If you want a truly modern re-interpretation of classic gaming, then it’s time to join the fate and answer one simple question, “are you the hero?”

Key Features:

Local and Online Co-Op.

Fast Moving, Fluid Combat.

Free Style Combos: Trample, juggle, rush, and crush your enemies into submission with your own unique fighting styles.

Critical Blink: By timing your attacks perfectly you can unleash massive damage on your foes with Critical Blink.

Game Modes:

Single Player Campaign

Level Co-Op

Online Co-op Survival Mode

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles