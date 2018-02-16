Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Tops 1 Million Units Sold as Studio Downsizes - News

CI Games announced Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 has now sold more than one million units combined on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. The figure includes physical and digital sales.

"Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 was the biggest title we’ve ever developed and published, and despite a middling media reception upon release, we have continued to work hard to improve the game, and have managed to come out relatively successful with this title," said CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski.





Despite the decent sales of the game the developer has had to downsize to just 30 employees.

"The decision to downsize the studio was the toughest decision I have taken over the past years—it is never easy to let go of friends and colleagues with whom we’ve worked for years-however I truly believe that it was the best way to move forward." said Tyminski. "Quality is not only extremely important to our upcoming tactical shooter, but it is important to every game we will bring to the market. The difficulties we faced during the development and launch of Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 were major lessons for us.

"We now believe in smaller and leaner development teams when it comes to succeeding in this very competitive industry. At the same time we are proud of our team’s efforts and we sincerely want to thank everyone who was part of the journey of developing Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, as without them we could not have even attempted to deliver a AAA-caliber game to players around the world across three platforms."

