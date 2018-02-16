Valkyria Chronicles 4 Character Trailer Introduces the Imperial Army - News

Sega has released the first character trailer for Valkyria Chronicles 4 that introduces the Imperial Army - Crymaria Levinc, Klaus Walz, Forseti, Heinrich Belgar, Nikola Graf, and Chiara Rocino.



View it below:

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on March 21 and for the Nintendo Switch this Summer. It will also launch in North America and Europe for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2018.

