Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night Gets Junpei Iori and Ann Takamaki Trailers - News

Atlus has released two more character trailers for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night that introduce Persona 3‘s Junpei Iori and Persona 5‘s Ann Takamaki.



View the Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night trailer below:

View the Persona 5: Dancing Star Night trailer below:

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on May 24 in Japan.

