BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle US Game and DLC Price Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 376 Views
Arc System Works announced BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will cost $49.99 in North America. A Digital Deluxe Edition including the base game and all six Cross Tag Character Packs will cost $69.99.
The six Cross Tag Character Packs will be $4.99 each and contain three characters each.
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on May 31 in Japan and June 5 in North America.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Blazblue has got to be more milked than any SF game capcom has tried it's hardest to milk.
...It seems slighty, I dunno, utterly pointless to slice out characters to sell back as DLC when the total you are charging for all of it bundled together is just $10 over the traditional game price. Why not, I dunno, pack most of this stuff in the initial release for 60 and have just one larger character add on pack for 5 to 10? Seems like it would be less of a PR headache. Honestly, makes me worry the game is rushed.
2 Comments