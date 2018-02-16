BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle US Game and DLC Price Revealed - News

Arc System Works announced BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will cost $49.99 in North America. A Digital Deluxe Edition including the base game and all six Cross Tag Character Packs will cost $69.99.

The six Cross Tag Character Packs will be $4.99 each and contain three characters each.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on May 31 in Japan and June 5 in North America.

