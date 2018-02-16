Arc System Works and Swery Announce The Missing - News

/ 437 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Arc System Works and director Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro, along with his studio White Owls have announced The Missing. It will launch for consoles in 2018.

View the announcement trailer below:





Read a mess from Swery below:

"The title, The Missing, has many meanings. A missing person, someone who’s lost, or even something lost. Maybe it’s your loved one… or a place you belong. Do you ever feel lost in your everyday life? The Missing is for someone like you.

"Congratulations, Arc System Works, on your North American branch. And hello, everyone! I’m Swery, director of The Missing. This is an exciting collaboration between Arc System Works and White Owls. It also marks White Owl’s first game developed in-house. That makes The Missing a thoroughbred project. Developed by my own team in my own studio. Arc System Works has given me an opportunity to create something entirely new. Of course, this comes with its fair share of challenges, but we’re tackling them one at a time. But I’m definitely enjoying my creative freedom. Arc System Works has been very supporting. And they let me pursue my vision.

"We can’t reveal too much today, can we? OK, yeah… that’s what I thought. Frankly, this title will blow your mind. I think it’s sick. I’m confident it will exceed your expectations. So, please stay tuned."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles