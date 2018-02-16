Monster Hunter: World Update Out Now on PS4, Xbox One - News

Capcom has released update 1.06 for the PlayStation 4 version of Monster Hunter: World and update 1.0.0.11 for the Xbox One version.

Read the patch notes below:

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One:

Fixed an issue that occurred when hunters had 31 or more Slashberries in their item pouch at the time of the last update where the maximum number of Slashberries a hunter can hold in their item pouch was reduced from 60 to 30. This update will move any Slashberries exceeding 30 in your item pouch to your item box.

Made additional fixes to an issue fixed in the last update

Xbox One:

Readjusted the search algorithm when searching for another player’s session to join.

Monster Hunter: World is out now worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will launch for Windows PC in fall 2018.

