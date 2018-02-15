Human: Fall Flat Surpasses Two Million Sales Across All Platforms - News

Physics-based platformer Human: Fall Flat has passed two million global sales, announced publisher Curve Digital and developer No Brakes Games in a joint press release. The game first launched on Steam Early Access in 2016, and subsequently saw full releases on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and, most recently, Nintendo Switch.

"Human: Fall Flat's journey has been, at times, confounding but never less than welcome," said Tomas Sakalauskas of No Brakes Games. "The idea that the game started out as a solo-development endeavour and now incorporates over two million players worldwide is amazing. I've always tried to listen to the fans and bring their ideas into the game where feasible and where it chimed with my original vision."

To celebrate the sales milestone, the game will be on sale for 50% off on Steam from February 15-19. In addition, PC players will gain access to two new skins in honor of Chinese New Year on February 16: the dog (to commemorate the year of the dog) and Caishen, the Chinese god of wealth.

