Secret of Mana Remake Out Now, Launch Trailer Released - News

posted 10 hours ago

The remake of Secret of Mana is out now and to celebrate Sony has released the launch trailer.

View it below:

Secret of Mana is out now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC via Steam.

