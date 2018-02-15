Making of Monster Hunter: World Part Four Video Released - News

Capcom has released the fourth part in the Making of Monster Hunter: World series. View the first part here, the second part here and the third part here.

The fourth part is called Taking on the World and shows the developers discuss how they felt when they brought the game out to players for the first time.

View it below:

Monster Hunter: World is out now worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will launch for Windows PC in fall 2018.

