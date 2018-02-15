Sci-Fi Horror game Hollow Launches February 22 on Switch - News

Forever Entertainment announced it will release the science-fiction horror game, Hollow, for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on February 22.

“I didn’t care about this ship… facility… whatever… I still don’t. It wasn’t about it. I just… I just wanted to find myself again. Needed to. Had to… Something, deep in my brain, deep in my flesh, boiled inside to remember…”

Welcome to Shakhter-One! First space mining titan that gathers resources from Jupiter atmosphere. Shakhter-One saves mankind, as it provides pure Resource! Shakhter-One saves Earth, as we don’t have to use coal fuel or oil anymore! Still not convinced?

“Is that happening again? Whether I have been here before starting this story? … No, impossible. That one thing I can remember. And one more…”

Shakhter-One gives new place to live, where everyone is important, where everyone is employed, where all children have equal start! Perfect place for your family and future!

“How I felt… inside… Like a shell. Hollowed shell. Just listen, maybe you will understand…”

In Hollow you will join nameless pilot that transports resource cargo from Shakhter-One to Earth. One day he wakes up in an emergency capsule drifting near facility. Only thing he can remember is an auto-pilot code for Shakhter-One capsule dock NR 6.

From the very first step on board it is clear – facility went dark due to power supply issues. It’s just a matter of time like sanity is wrested by a nightmare born on Shakhter-One.

The worst evil is the one that knows us better than we do… The worst nightmare is the one born in our past, emotions, fears and pain.

Key Features:

Explore a derelict mining facility in orbit around Jupiter.

Wade trough nightmare and solve Shakhter-One mystery.

Enter open battle or use environment as your ally while fighting your fears.

Solve puzzles and use your brain to proceed.

Master “In-Your-Face” gun combat to survive.

Reveal deep, engaging backstory of protagonist and set him free… … or do not.

