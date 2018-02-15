Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn Launches This Spring - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developers Saber Interactive and Big Deez Productions have announced Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn will launch worldwide this spring for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn is an intense, action-packed beat ‘em up which sees players take on the role of the unstoppable Shaquille O’Neal as he fights his way through the hordes of hell and Hollywood. Master devastating combos, battle outlandish celebrity bosses and take on all comers with an array of weapons, including katanas, shuriken and baseball bats. Channel Shaq’s alter egos, Big Daddy O and Big Diesel, in epic battles in the successor to the worst game ever on a mission to restore Shaq’s legacy.



