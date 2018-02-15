BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Adds Platinum The Trinity, Orie, and Kanji Tatsumi DLC Characters - News

Arc System Works has announced three new DLC characters for BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle. The characters are Platinum The Trinity from BlazBlue: Central Fiction, Orie from Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st], and Kanji Tatsumi from Persona 4 Arena.



View the latest character introduction trailer below:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Wndows PC via Steam on May 31 in Japan and June 5 in North America.

