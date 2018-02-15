Attack on Titan 2 Second Official Trailer, Costume DLC Schedule Released - News

/ 298 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has released the second official trailer for Attack on Titan 2 and revealed the costume release schedule for Japan.



View it below:

View the costume DLC release schedule for Japan below:

March 15

Eren Additional Costume: “Delinquent Costume”

Mikasa Additional Costume: “Mandarin Dress Costume”

Levi Additional Costume: “Leather Jacket Costume”

March 22

Armin Additional Costume: “Kids Costume”

Jean Additional Costume: “Clown Costume”

Conny Additional Costume: “Kung-Fu Costume”

Sasha Additional Costume: “Cheerleader Costume”

Christa Additional Costume: “Goth Loli Costume”

March 29

Reiner Additional Costume: “American Football Costume”

Bertholdt Additonal Costume: “Pajamas Costume”

Annie Additional Costume: “Bike Suit Costume”

Ymir Additional Costume: “Pirate Costume”

April 5

Hange Additional Costume: “Scientist Costume”

Erwin Additional Costume: “Knight Costume”

Mikasa Additional Costume: “Kunoichi Costume”

Christa Additional Costume: “Maid Costume”

April 12

Annie Additional Costume: “Idol Costume”

Sasha Additional Costume: “Judge Costume”

Ymir Additional Costume: “Maiden Costume”

Hange Additional Costume: “Detective Costume”

Attack on Titan 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on March 20. In Japan, it will launch on March 15 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC via Steam.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles