Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Gets 20 Minutes of Prologue Gameplay Footage - News

/ 279 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Marvelous has released two new gameplay videos of Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal that show 20 minutes of prologue gameplay footage.

View the below:

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 22 in Japan.

