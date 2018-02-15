Undertale Tops 100,000 Units Sold in Japan on PS4, PSV - News

Publisher 8-4 announced Undertale has sold more than 100,000 units in Japan on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.





Undertale launched on August 16, 2017 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita via the PlayStation Store.

Thanks Gematsu.

