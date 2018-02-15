Your Four Knight Princesses Training Story Gets Alpana Character Trailer - News

/ 294 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Nippon Ichi Software has released a character trailer for the upcoming action RPG Your Four Knight Princesses Training Story that introduces Alpana.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the character:

A princess who founded the Great Kamara Faith of the North Kamara Clan Federation. She is full of kindness, but in order to save everyone, and to find what she is personally looking for, she sets out to travel the Relic Islands. She loves sweets, but she is worried about the size of her tail getting bigger.

Alpana is of the Dragon People can thus can move around by flying. Her dedicated weapon are twin swords, and her attack speed and high number of moves are top class among the princesses.

Your Four Knight Princesses Training Story will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on March 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles