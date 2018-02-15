Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 and 2 Rated in Australia - News

/ 498 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Mega Man X Legacy Collection and Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 have been rated by the Australian Classification Board.





This suggests that the eight numbered Mega Man X games that have been announced for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC will be released as two collection.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles