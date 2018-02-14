Warhammer: Vermintide II Launches for PC on March 8 - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Developer Fatshark announced Warhammer: Vermintide II will launch for Windows PC via Steam on March 8. A release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is also planned.



Here is an overview of the game:

Warhammer: Vermintide II is a visually stunning and groundbreaking melee action game pushing the boundaries of the first person co-op genre. Set within the dark End Times, during the destruction of the World That Was, the game introduces the dark, bloody and twisted Chaos as a formidable and unrelenting enemy faction. Other new features include 15 hero careers, new environments, talent trees and the proprietary Heroic Deeds System.



