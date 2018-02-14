Rumor: Disney Looking to Dump EA; Star Wars Going to a Developer Far, Far Away? - NewsBen Dye , posted 3 hours ago / 847 Views
According to multiple reports, Disney may be considering putting future Star Wars games in the hands of other publishers.
This is no doubt in large part a response to the backlash surrounding the release of Star Wars Battlefront II and Electronic Arts' handling of subsequent PR mess, as well as the title's relatively disappointing sales performance.
Could the loot boxes have been too much of a gamble on EA's part and its relationship with Disney on the rocks as a result? Would you like to see Star Wars handled by one of the other major video game publishers, like Ubisoft or Activision?
More Articles
Get the men and or women who made Rouge Squadron 2 back together in a room and let them have at it. Problem solved.
Please Mickey, please fire EA!! Do what AlfredoTurkey says you should!!
If true then all I can say is https://youtu.be/NUzsVy9HdL4
Don't give anyone exclusives. Let them come to you with pitches.
Sad DICE can't work on it anymore due to EA fucking everything up but this is for the best.
The only problem I see with this is that DICE an excellent developer to work on Battlefront. They just need to be able to work their magic without EA's nasty influence. Sadly, that can't happen...
That will NEVER happen as long as they're owned by EA. This is the best alternative.
- +1
Good.
This pleases me greatly.
THATS THE SPIRT now make it happen
lololololololololololol
It belongs in the good hands of R*
Do Rockstar even produced games from other companies's IPs?
- +2
11 Comments