Rumor: Disney Looking to Dump EA; Star Wars Going to a Developer Far, Far Away? - News

/ 847 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

According to multiple reports, Disney may be considering putting future Star Wars games in the hands of other publishers.

This is no doubt in large part a response to the backlash surrounding the release of Star Wars Battlefront II and Electronic Arts' handling of subsequent PR mess, as well as the title's relatively disappointing sales performance.

Could the loot boxes have been too much of a gamble on EA's part and its relationship with Disney on the rocks as a result? Would you like to see Star Wars handled by one of the other major video game publishers, like Ubisoft or Activision?

More Articles