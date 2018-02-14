The Evil Within 2 Update Adds First-Person Mode - News

Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks have released an update for The Evil Within 2 that adds a first-person mode. The mode can be toggled on and off in an in-game menu.

"A lot of players like playing horror games in first-person, so for those who want to see some of the game’s situations through Sebastian’s eyes, it’s a really neat experience," said Shinsaku Ohara, Producer at Tango Gameworks. "I think exploring Union in first-person makes the scale feel even bigger than it does when you’re in third-person. Also, being able to see our environments and enemies up close allows players to get an even better look at how much effort went into their designs."





The Evil Within 2 is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

