Dynasty Warriors 9 Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts - News

/ 666 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4) debuted in second place on the Japanese charts with sales of 117,495 units, according to Media Create for the week ending February 11.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4) debuted in third place with sales of 75,623 units. Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) debuted in fifth place with sales of 21,900 units.

The PS4 was the best-selling platform with sales 71,306 units. The Switch sold 43,404 units, the 3DS sold 10,516 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 4,133 units and Xbox One sold 261 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Monster Hunter: World (Limited and Bundle Editions Included) (Capcom, 01/26/18) – 159,613 (1,750,969) [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 (Limited Edition Included) (Koei Tecmo, 02/08/18) – 117,495 (New) [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 02/08/18) – 75,623 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 23,461 (2,021,028) [PS4] Shadow of the Colossus (SIE, 02/08/18) – 21,900 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 19,210 (1,327,107) [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo, 01/18/18) – 15,755 (129,815) [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco, 02/01/18) – 14,237 (82,968) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 13,912 (1,601,866) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 12,087 (859,764) [PS4] Dragon’s Crown Pro (Atlus, 02/08/18) – 11,691 (New) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 9,654 (1,548,683) [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 6,436 (155,782) [NSW] The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda Softworks, 02/01/18) – 5,625 (19,547) [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 4,512 (114,728) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,477 (395,563) [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya – Sword / Magnum (Level-5, 12/16/17) – 4,437 (501,342) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 4,322 (364,806) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 4,320 (222,781) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 3,373 (214,492)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles