Deep Rock Galactic Launches February 28 for Xbox One, PC via Early Access - News

Publisher Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Ghost Ship Games announced the co-op space-mining shooter Deep Rock Galactic will launch for the Xbox One via Xbox Game Preview and Windows PC via Steam Early Access.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Four-Player Co-Op

Work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight your way through a massive cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You will need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy!

Four Unique Classes

Pick the right class for the job. Mow through enemies as the Gunner, scout ahead and light up the caves as the Scout, chew through solid rock as the Driller, or support the team with defensive structures and turrets as the Engineer.

Fully Destructible Environments

Destroy everything around you to reach your goal. There is no set path so you can complete your mission your way. Drill straight down to your objective or build an intricate network of paths to explore your surroundings — the choice is yours. But proceed with caution, you don’t want to stumble into an alien swarm unprepared!

Procedurally Generated Cave Network

Explore a network of procedurally generated cave systems filled with enemies to fight and riches to collect. There’s always something new to discover and no two playthroughs are alike.

High-Tech Gadgets and Weapons

Dwarves know what they need to bring to get the job done. This means the most powerful weapons and the most advanced gadgets around – flamethrowers, gatling guns, portable platform launchers, and much, much more.

Light Your Path

The underground caves are dark and full of terrors. You will need to bring your own lights if you want to illuminate these pitch-black caverns.

