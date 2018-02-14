Never Stop Sneakin’ Coming to PC This Month - News

Developer Humble Hearts announced the stealth action game Never Stop Sneakin’ will launch for Windows PC via Steam in February 2018.





Here is an overview of the game:

Can you believe it? That madman, Amadeus Guildenstern, just traveled through time and kidnapped all the U.S. Presidents!

Yes, all of them! Even the bad ones!

If you’re going to fix history, you’ll need the help of the world’s most elite stealth operatives: The Department of Sneakin’.

Infiltrate the enemy base, avoid their patrols, and hack their systems to gain valuable intel. Build your Sneakin’ HQ, and figure out how to stop Guildenstern’s time-traveling scheme!

Key Features:

Fast-paced, pick-up-and-play arcade action, rendered with only the finest polygons.

Unlock new characters, weapons, and perks to aid you in your mission.

Fight incredible bosses, including the evil Dr. Acula (probably a vampire) and Vice President Helicopter (who is a helicopter).

Dynamic infiltration system generates new layouts every mission. Never sneak through the same base twice!

Multiple control options to customize your sneakin’ experience!

Musical score by HyperDuck SoundWorks.

Never Stop Sneakin’ first launched for the Nintendo Switch in December 2017.



