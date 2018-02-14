Digital Card Game Chrono Ma:Gia Trailer Released - News

GungHo Online Entertainment has released a trailer for the upcoming digital card game, Chrono Ma:Gia.

Here is an overview of the game:

Daisuke Yamamoto and the team behind the smash hit Puzzle & Dragons are back with a gift for all card game lovers!

Approachable to casual fans yet deep enough for expert card gamers, Chrono Ma:Gia is an authentic competitive card game!

Do battle with knights, dragons, spells, and a variety of other card types. Compete in real time with players from across the world!

Prepare yourself for a world filled with exciting battles, incredible stories, and beautiful card illustrations.

Fight to be the world’s top player against opponents with strategies as diverse as the stars in the sky.

You’ll find everything you want in a card game right here!

Global Player vs. Player Battles

Service is planned for Japan, North America, and a number of other regions.

Compete to see who’s the best in massive global tournaments!

Chrono Ma:Gia will launch for iOS and Android worldwide this spring.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

