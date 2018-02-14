Splatoon 2 Tops 2 Million Units Sold in Japan - News

posted 11 hours ago

The Switch exclusive Splatoon 2 has now sold more than two million units in Japan, according to the latest figures from Famitsu.

It took the game 30 weeks for the game to reach the milestone as sales are now at 2,016,182 units. Switch hardware is now at 3,766,244 units, according to Famitsu.

Splatoon 2 launched on July 21, 2017 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

