Rumor: Spyro the Dragon Trilogy Remaster Coming Q3 2018 - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Activision is currently developing a Spyro the Dragon Trilogy Remaster, according to multiple sources who spoke with Kotaku UK.

If the sources are correct the game is in development due to the success of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

The game will feature updated graphics, lighting, animations, cinematics, and a remastered soundtrack. The three games included are Spyro the Dragon, Ripto's Rage!, and Year of the Dragon.

Spyro the Dragon Trilogy Remaster will be announced in March 2018 and launch in Q3 2018, according to the sources.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

