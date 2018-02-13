South Park: The Stick of Truth Out Now on PS4, Xbox One - News

/ 409 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

South Park: The Stick of Truth is now available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as a physical re-release nearly four years after it was first released. The game is available for $29.99.

View the release trailer below:

South Park: The Stick of Truth first released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC in March 2014.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles