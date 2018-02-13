Shining Resonance Re:frain New Trailer Released - News

Sega has released a new two minute long trailer of Shining Resonance Re:frain.

View it below:

Shining Resonance Refrain will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on March 29. A western release has not been announced, however, the game was rated in Australia.

