Christopher Columbus to Direct Five Nights at Freddy’s Film - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

The first Five Nights at Freddy’s game launched in 2014 and has been a viral success. The series is now headed to the big screen.

Blumhouse Productions announced director Christopher Columbus will be directing the upcoming film in a Twitter post.

Columbus is best known for his work on the first three Harry Potter films - Sorcerer's Stone, Chamber of Secrets, and Prisoner of Azkaban.

