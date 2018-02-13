Christopher Columbus to Direct Five Nights at Freddy’s Film - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 460 Views
The first Five Nights at Freddy’s game launched in 2014 and has been a viral success. The series is now headed to the big screen.
Blumhouse Productions announced director Christopher Columbus will be directing the upcoming film in a Twitter post.
Mr. Columbus, are you ready for Freddy? #FiveNightsatFreddys pic.twitter.com/4F7QEnw16x— Blumhouse (@blumhouse) February 12, 2018
Columbus is best known for his work on the first three Harry Potter films - Sorcerer's Stone, Chamber of Secrets, and Prisoner of Azkaban.
