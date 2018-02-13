Secret of Mana Trophy List Revealed - News

The Trophy list for the upcoming 3D remake Secret of Mana has been released now that the game is just two days away from release.

View the Trophy list below:

Name Description Trophy Earn al trophies Earn all trophies Platinum Defeat Mantis Ant Defeat Mantis Ant Bronze Defeat Tropicallo Defeat Tropicallo Bronze Defeat Spikey Tiger Defeat Spikey Tiger Bronze Defeat Biting Lizard Defeat Biting Lizard Bronze Defeat Fire Gigas Defeat Fire Gigas Bronze Defeat Wall Face Defeat Wall Face Bronze Defeat Kilroy Defeat Kilroy Bronze Defeat Jabberwocky Defeat Jabberwocky Bronze Defeat Spring Break Defeat Spring Break Bronze Defeat Great Viper Defeat Great Viper Bronze Defeat Boreal Face Defeat Boreal Face Bronze Defeat Frost Gigas Defeat Frost Gigas Bronze Defeat Mech Rider Defeat Mech Rider Bronze Defeat Minotaur Defeat Minotaur Bronze Defeat Vampire Defeat Vampire Bronze Defeat Mech Rider 2 Defeat Mech Rider 2 Bronze Defeat Lime Slime Defeat Lime Slime Bronze Defeat Gorgon Bull Defeat Gorgon Bull Bronze Defeat Dark Stalker Defeat Dark Stalker Bronze Defeat Shadows #1, 2, & 3 Defeat Shadows #1, 2, & 3 Bronze Defeat Aegagropilon Defeat Aegagropilon Bronze Defeat Kettle Kin Defeat Kettle Kin Bronze Defeat Mech Rider 3 Defeat Mech Rider 3 Bronze Defeat Blue Dragon Defeat Blue Dragon Bronze Defeat King Vampire Defeat King Vampire Bronze Defeat Dread Slime Defeat Dread Slime Bronze Defeat Dark Lich Defeat Dark Lich Silver Defeat Mana Beast Defeat Mana Beast Silver Reach the ending Reach the ending Gold All weapons at level 9 All weapons at level 9 Gold All magic at level 8 All magic at level 8 Gold Visit all locations on Flammie Visit all locations on Flammie Silver Complete the Guide Complete the Guide Gold Defeat all monsters Defeat all monsters Silver Obtain all torso gear Obtain all torso gear Silver Obtain all head gear Obtain all head gear Silver Obtain all arm gear Obtain all arm gear Silver

Secret of Mana will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC via Steam on February 15.

Thanks DualShockers via PSNProfiles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

