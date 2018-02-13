Secret of Mana Trophy List Revealed

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 450 Views

The Trophy list for the upcoming 3D remake Secret of Mana has been released now that the game is just two days away from release.

View the Trophy list below:

Name Description Trophy
Earn al trophies Earn all trophies Platinum
Defeat Mantis Ant Defeat Mantis Ant Bronze
Defeat Tropicallo Defeat Tropicallo Bronze
Defeat Spikey Tiger Defeat Spikey Tiger Bronze
Defeat Biting Lizard Defeat Biting Lizard Bronze
Defeat Fire Gigas Defeat Fire Gigas Bronze
Defeat Wall Face Defeat Wall Face Bronze
Defeat Kilroy Defeat Kilroy Bronze
Defeat Jabberwocky Defeat Jabberwocky Bronze
Defeat Spring Break Defeat Spring Break Bronze
Defeat Great Viper Defeat Great Viper Bronze
Defeat Boreal Face Defeat Boreal Face Bronze
Defeat Frost Gigas Defeat Frost Gigas Bronze
Defeat Mech Rider Defeat Mech Rider Bronze
Defeat Minotaur Defeat Minotaur Bronze
Defeat Vampire Defeat Vampire Bronze
Defeat Mech Rider 2 Defeat Mech Rider 2 Bronze
Defeat Lime Slime Defeat Lime Slime Bronze
Defeat Gorgon Bull Defeat Gorgon Bull Bronze
Defeat Dark Stalker Defeat Dark Stalker Bronze
Defeat Shadows #1, 2, & 3 Defeat Shadows #1, 2, & 3 Bronze
Defeat Aegagropilon Defeat Aegagropilon Bronze
Defeat Kettle Kin Defeat Kettle Kin Bronze
Defeat Mech Rider 3 Defeat Mech Rider 3 Bronze
Defeat Blue Dragon Defeat Blue Dragon Bronze
Defeat King Vampire Defeat King Vampire Bronze
Defeat Dread Slime Defeat Dread Slime Bronze
Defeat Dark Lich Defeat Dark Lich Silver
Defeat Mana Beast Defeat Mana Beast Silver
Reach the ending Reach the ending Gold
All weapons at level 9 All weapons at level 9 Gold
All magic at level 8 All magic at level 8 Gold
Visit all locations on Flammie Visit all locations on Flammie Silver
Complete the Guide Complete the Guide Gold
Defeat all monsters Defeat all monsters Silver
Obtain all torso gear Obtain all torso gear Silver
Obtain all head gear Obtain all head gear Silver
Obtain all arm gear Obtain all arm gear Silver

Secret of Mana will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC via Steam on February 15.

Thanks DualShockers via PSNProfiles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


2 Comments

COKTOE
COKTOE (7 hours ago)

Another one I missed. Didn't even realize this is coming out on the Vita. Might pick it up.

RaptorChrist
RaptorChrist (8 hours ago)

I just hope they fixed the party member AI so they aren't a pain to navigate around the map.

Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (2 hours ago)

Get two mates and you don't need to worry about it

