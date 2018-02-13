Secret of Mana Trophy List Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 450 Views
The Trophy list for the upcoming 3D remake Secret of Mana has been released now that the game is just two days away from release.
View the Trophy list below:
|Name
|Description
|Trophy
|Earn al trophies
|Earn all trophies
|Platinum
|Defeat Mantis Ant
|Defeat Mantis Ant
|Bronze
|Defeat Tropicallo
|Defeat Tropicallo
|Bronze
|Defeat Spikey Tiger
|Defeat Spikey Tiger
|Bronze
|Defeat Biting Lizard
|Defeat Biting Lizard
|Bronze
|Defeat Fire Gigas
|Defeat Fire Gigas
|Bronze
|Defeat Wall Face
|Defeat Wall Face
|Bronze
|Defeat Kilroy
|Defeat Kilroy
|Bronze
|Defeat Jabberwocky
|Defeat Jabberwocky
|Bronze
|Defeat Spring Break
|Defeat Spring Break
|Bronze
|Defeat Great Viper
|Defeat Great Viper
|Bronze
|Defeat Boreal Face
|Defeat Boreal Face
|Bronze
|Defeat Frost Gigas
|Defeat Frost Gigas
|Bronze
|Defeat Mech Rider
|Defeat Mech Rider
|Bronze
|Defeat Minotaur
|Defeat Minotaur
|Bronze
|Defeat Vampire
|Defeat Vampire
|Bronze
|Defeat Mech Rider 2
|Defeat Mech Rider 2
|Bronze
|Defeat Lime Slime
|Defeat Lime Slime
|Bronze
|Defeat Gorgon Bull
|Defeat Gorgon Bull
|Bronze
|Defeat Dark Stalker
|Defeat Dark Stalker
|Bronze
|Defeat Shadows #1, 2, & 3
|Defeat Shadows #1, 2, & 3
|Bronze
|Defeat Aegagropilon
|Defeat Aegagropilon
|Bronze
|Defeat Kettle Kin
|Defeat Kettle Kin
|Bronze
|Defeat Mech Rider 3
|Defeat Mech Rider 3
|Bronze
|Defeat Blue Dragon
|Defeat Blue Dragon
|Bronze
|Defeat King Vampire
|Defeat King Vampire
|Bronze
|Defeat Dread Slime
|Defeat Dread Slime
|Bronze
|Defeat Dark Lich
|Defeat Dark Lich
|Silver
|Defeat Mana Beast
|Defeat Mana Beast
|Silver
|Reach the ending
|Reach the ending
|Gold
|All weapons at level 9
|All weapons at level 9
|Gold
|All magic at level 8
|All magic at level 8
|Gold
|Visit all locations on Flammie
|Visit all locations on Flammie
|Silver
|Complete the Guide
|Complete the Guide
|Gold
|Defeat all monsters
|Defeat all monsters
|Silver
|Obtain all torso gear
|Obtain all torso gear
|Silver
|Obtain all head gear
|Obtain all head gear
|Silver
|Obtain all arm gear
|Obtain all arm gear
|Silver
Secret of Mana will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC via Steam on February 15.
Thanks DualShockers via PSNProfiles.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Another one I missed. Didn't even realize this is coming out on the Vita. Might pick it up.
I just hope they fixed the party member AI so they aren't a pain to navigate around the map.
Get two mates and you don't need to worry about it
