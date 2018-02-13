QuakeCon 2018 Set for August - News

/ 350 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks has announced QuakeCon 2018 will start on Thursday, August 9 and end on Sunday, August 12. The convention will be held at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center located in Dallas, Texas.





The convention is named after id Software's fps series - Quake - and is held annually by Bethesda and id Software's parent company, ZeniMax Media.

QuakeCon 2018 will be free of charge.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles