Psyonix Partners With Hot Wheels to Release Rocket League RC Cars - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Psyonix announced it has partnered with Hot Wheels to release Rocket League RC cars.

The Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals Set will bring the most popular battle-cars from Rocket League to life. The set includes Octane and Dominus remote-controlled cars, a Rocket League ball and a custom field mat designed to look like it came from the game.

The Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals Set will release this holiday for $179.99.

View the concept art of the RC set below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

