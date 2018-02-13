Mafia II and Prey Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

Microsoft has added Mafia II and Prey to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

Mafia II and Prey are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today. Both titles are also on sale in this week's @2K Publisher Sale https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/XRZTxhOkwE — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) February 13, 2018

Some other recently added games include Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction, Sniper Elite V2, Far Cry 2 and Driver San Francisco.

