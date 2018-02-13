Devil May Cry HD Collection Trailer Released, Twitch Prime Members Gets First Game Free on February 27 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 571 Views
Capcom has released a new trailer for Devil May Cry HD Collection.
The company has also announced Twitch Prime members will get the original Devil May Cry for free on Windows P starting on February 27.
View it below:
Devil May Cry HD Collection will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 13 for $29.99.
I hope those poor souls who have not played this trilogy yet are gonna buy it now. one of the best series ever
I played the first two on PS2 back in the day and thought it was pretty cool. I'll pass on the whole remaster thing though since I think a game is best played in the way it was originally released.
