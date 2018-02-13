Devil May Cry HD Collection Trailer Released, Twitch Prime Members Gets First Game Free on February 27 - News

Capcom has released a new trailer for Devil May Cry HD Collection.

The company has also announced Twitch Prime members will get the original Devil May Cry for free on Windows P starting on February 27.

View it below:

Devil May Cry HD Collection will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 13 for $29.99.

