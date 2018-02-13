Sea of Thieves PC Specs Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 423 Views
Microsoft and Rare have released the Windows PC specifications for Sea of Thieves.
Recommended Specifications (1080p @60 fps)
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel i5 4690 @3.5ghz or AMD FX-8150
- RAM: 8GB
- DirectX: 11
- VRAM: 4GB
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 380x
- Modern GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 470
- HDD: 60GB 7.2k RPM
- Graphics settings: Medium ("Rare" in-game)
Minimum Specifications (720p @30fps)
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Q9450 @2.6ghz or AMD Phenom II
- RAM: 4GB
- DirectX: 11
- VRAM: 1GB
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon 7750
- Modern GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1030 or AMD R7 450
- HDD: 60GB 5.4k RPM
- Graphics settings: Low ("Common" in-game)
Below Minimum Specifications (540p @30fps)
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Iris Pro Graphics 6200 or Intel Iris 540
- RAM: 4GB
- DirectX: 11
- VRAM: 1GB
- GPU: Integrated
- Modern GPU: Integrated
- HDD: 60GB 5.4k RPM
- Graphics settings: Minimum ("Cursed" in-game)
Will be interesting to see how the 1080ti actually pans out with 4k 60fps, because I have a feeling it won't actually be 60fps at 4k.
Should hit 4k 60 easy. I have a 1080 and im quite confident ill run it close to 4k 60.
