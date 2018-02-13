Sea of Thieves PC Specs Revealed - News

Microsoft and Rare have released the Windows PC specifications for Sea of Thieves.

Recommended Specifications (1080p @60 fps)

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: Intel i5 4690 @3.5ghz or AMD FX-8150

Intel i5 4690 @3.5ghz or AMD FX-8150 RAM: 8GB

8GB DirectX: 11

11 VRAM: 4GB

4GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 380x

Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 380x Modern GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 470

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 470 HDD: 60GB 7.2k RPM

60GB 7.2k RPM Graphics settings: Medium ("Rare" in-game)

Minimum Specifications (720p @30fps)

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: Intel Q9450 @2.6ghz or AMD Phenom II

Intel Q9450 @2.6ghz or AMD Phenom II RAM: 4GB

4GB DirectX: 11

11 VRAM: 1GB

1GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon 7750

Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon 7750 Modern GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1030 or AMD R7 450

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1030 or AMD R7 450 HDD: 60GB 5.4k RPM

60GB 5.4k RPM Graphics settings: Low ("Common" in-game)

Below Minimum Specifications (540p @30fps)

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: Intel Iris Pro Graphics 6200 or Intel Iris 540

Intel Iris Pro Graphics 6200 or Intel Iris 540 RAM: 4GB

4GB DirectX: 11

11 VRAM: 1GB

1GB GPU: Integrated

Integrated Modern GPU: Integrated

Integrated HDD: 60GB 5.4k RPM

60GB 5.4k RPM Graphics settings: Minimum ("Cursed" in-game)

Sea of Thieves will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on March 20.

