Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC Out Now for Injustice 2 - News

posted 9 hours ago

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios have released the latest DLC characters for Injustice 2 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are four characters in one. They are available for anyone who purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game or the Fighter Pack 3, otherwise a standalone version will be available on February 20 for $9.99.

Injustice 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

