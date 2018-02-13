Surreal Exploration Game Zero North Zero West Gets Gameplay Teaser - News

/ 241 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Colorfiction has released a new gameplay teaser of its upcoming surreal exploration game, 0°N 0°W.

View it below:

0°N 0°W will launch for Windows PC on March 1.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles