de Blob Coming to Switch in 2018 - News

Publisher THQ Nordic announced it will release the remastered version of de Blob on the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

The evil I.N.K.T. Corporation has declared ‘Color is a Crime!’ and leeched Chroma City of all its beauty and interest. The race to rescue Chroma City has just begun, and only de Blob can save the world from a black-and-white future with his unique abilities to color the world back to life.

Key Features:

de Blob: Flip, bounce and smash your way past the all-powerful I.N.K.T. Corporation to launch a revolution and save Chroma City from a future without color.

Flip, bounce and smash your way past the all-powerful I.N.K.T. Corporation to launch a revolution and save Chroma City from a future without color. Long Live Color! Join the Color Revolutionaries in the resistance against Comrade Black and his diabolical array of hot plates, electric shocks, and ink turrets.

Join the Color Revolutionaries in the resistance against Comrade Black and his diabolical array of hot plates, electric shocks, and ink turrets. Free The Citizens: Free your friends from a black and white world by painting the city back to life as you dodge ink cannons, flatten I.N.K.T. tanks and outsmart Inky soldiers.

Free your friends from a black and white world by painting the city back to life as you dodge ink cannons, flatten I.N.K.T. tanks and outsmart Inky soldiers. Multiplayer: Compete to control Chroma City in 4-player split screen in eight different multiplayer modes.

Compete to control Chroma City in 4-player split screen in eight different multiplayer modes. Save your City: Paint Chroma City’s towering skyscrapers, expansive bridges and massive landmarks in your own style using custom colors, patterns and soundtracks.

