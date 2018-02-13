Persona 3 and Persona 5 Info Details Stories - News

Atlus has released new information on the stories of Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night.

Read the Persona 3 story below:

One day, the members of the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad are gathered in a room that becomes Club Velvet. Elizabeth, who calls herself Eli-P, suddenly appears before the confused group, and loudly announces that she is going to throw a party. She informs the characters that they are going to show off their dance skills as her guests. Moving things forward on her own terms, Elizabeth forces the bewildered group to perform at the party… What is Elizabeth’s goal…? The dream party of Persona users begins now!

Read the Persona 5 story below:

When the protagonist awakens, he and the Phantom Thieves are gathered in a room that becomes Club Velvet. Velvet Room residents Justine and Caroline suddenly appeared before the startled Phantom Thieves, and announced that they are going to throw a dance party. While the sudden announcement surprised the group, they were forced to accept the twins proposal as a "request" for the Phantom Thieves. How will this mysterious party unfold…?

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on May 24 in Japan.

