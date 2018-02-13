God Wars: Great War of Japanese Mythology Coming to Switch, PS4, PSV - News

Kadokawa Games has announced God Wars: Great War of Japanese Mythology is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

The game includes the base game and all of the DLC from 2016's God Wars: Future Past, as well as new content.





The new content includes a new scenario, playable characters, battle stages, and bug fixes.

A release date was not announced.

Thanks Gematsu.

