Code Vein Info Details Multiplayer, Communication and 2 New Characters

Bandai Namco in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has released new information on Code Vein that details the multiplayer, communication and two new characters.

Multiplayer – Clear dungeons with other players alongside your NPC partner. If you send out a distress signal, a player who has met certain conditions can come to your rescue. The rescue player appears alone, but can travel with you as a party character alongside your NPC partner. Your NPC partner’s Gifts will also have an affect on the rescue player.

– Clear dungeons with other players alongside your NPC partner. If you send out a distress signal, a player who has met certain conditions can come to your rescue. The rescue player appears alone, but can travel with you as a party character alongside your NPC partner. Your NPC partner’s Gifts will also have an affect on the rescue player. Communication – Create single emotions that combine gestures, stamps, and voices. You can save the emotions you create for later use. Use emotions to quickly communicate tactical intentions and player situations.

Here are two new characters:

Karen (voiced by Yumi Hara) – A collaborator of the Q.U.E.E.N. Project. Louis’ older sister.

(voiced by Yumi Hara) – A collaborator of the Q.U.E.E.N. Project. Louis’ older sister. Chris Silva – A Q.U.E.E.N. Project test subject. Gregorio Silva’s daughter.

Code Vein will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide in 2018.

