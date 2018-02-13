This Week's Deals With Gold - Call of Duty: WWII, Destiny 2, Rocket League, More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 458 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through February 20 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alien Breed 2: Assault*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Alien Breed 3: Descent*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|BioShock
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|2K Pub Sale
|BioShock 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|2K Pub Sale
|BioShock Infinite
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|2K Pub Sale
|Blue Dragon*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Borderlands
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|2K Pub Sale
|Borderlands 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|2K Pub Sale
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
|Games On Demand
|70%
|2K Pub Sale
|Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Dynasty Warriors 5 Empires*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Dynasty Warriors 6*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Dynasty Warriors 7*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Dynasty Warriors 8*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Final Exam*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Mafia II
|Games On Demand
|75%
|2K Pub Sale
|MEGA MAN 10*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|MEGA MAN 9*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|NBA 2K18
|Games On Demand
|60%
|2K Pub Sale
|Prey
|Games On Demand
|80%
|2K Pub Sale
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|2K Pub Sale
|Spec Ops: The Line
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|2K Pub Sale
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|Games On Demand
|85%
|2K Pub Sale
|The Darkness II
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|2K Pub Sale
|The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|2K Pub Sale
|WWE 2K17
|Games On Demand
|75%
|2K Pub Sale
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|2K Pub Sale
These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
