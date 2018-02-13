Hideki Kamiya Explains Why Bayonetta 3 is Exclusive to Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,610 Views
Bayonetta 3 Director Hideki Kamiya discussed on Twitter why Bayonetta 3 is a Nintendo Switch exclusive and expresses his thanks to Nintendo for helping fund the game.
Read the complete chat below:
Bayonetta 3 was announced for the Nintendo Switch at The Game Awards in December 2017.
It's nice to see that he was finally able to say it in a way without coming across as a total jackass.
They realize that wasn't the best approach in dealing certain people.
Fund games, get exclusives. Incase anybody wonders why games go exclusive sometimes.
Wasn't this obvious? I mean, did he really need to tell people this is the reason? Unless a game is developed by a first party developer is clearly obvious why it would be exclusive. The fact of the matter is Microsoft or Sony should of stepped in so thier fans should be angry at them not Nintendo or Hideki. (I'm a PS4 owner btw so don't start calling me a switch fanboy, I had a switch and recently sold it to my nephew)
That can shut a lot of people up.
What a friendly comment.
Didn't know Sega AND Nintendo owned it. The rest I did know. Fund the game, get the game. Makes 100% sense.
Am I the only one who cant see the interview?
Never mind, it apeared now.
Fucking thank you. Fanboys just cannot get this through their thick heads. Port beggars be damned.
I couldn't bring myself to care with Bayo 2, and I can't bring myself to care now.
Am I the only one weirded out by seeing Sega and Nintendo's name used in the same sentence so many times sharing a project? I know its been years but damn, seeing it written like that is still surreal. I remember how the console wars were back in the SNES and Genesis days.
All I want to know, is Kamiya the director again?
Everyone already knew that.....
Except for that person asking a PS4 port.
