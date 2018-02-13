Ubisoft 'Very Pleased' With Mario + Rabbids Sales, Plans to Continue Switch Support - News

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot and CFO Alain Martinez during a call to investors discussed the success of the Nintendo Switch.

Martinez said the company is "very pleased" with the sales of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which was the best-selling third party title on the Switch in 2017. He added that with the continued success of the Switch the game should have long legs and keep selling.





Ubisoft is the "clear third party leader" on the Switch, according to Martinez. Ubisoft plans to continue to expand the "great ten-year-plus relationship with Nintendo."

Guillemot later in the call is happy with the relationship with Nintendo and hopes that it "Continues to grow."

