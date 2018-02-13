Kingdom Hearts III Riku and Kingdom Hearts II Sora Figures Announced - News

475 Views

posted 9 hours ago

Square Enix has announced three figures based on characters from the Kingdom Hearts series.

Riku from Kingdom Hearts III is getting his own figure, as well as Sora from Kingdom Hearts II in his Halloween-themed and Christmas Town-themed outfits.

View the figures below:

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018.

